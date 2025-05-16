Open Menu

WUM Marks Youm-e-Tashakur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM

WUM marks Youm-e-Tashakur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) marked Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) with patriotic fervour on Friday to honour Pakistan’s recent military success against India here.

Pro VC Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha was the chief guest at the ceremony. A rally was taken out from the university to administrative block. A flag hoisting ceremony was also held with a guard of honour.The day was marked by a series of solemn and reflective activities held at the university campus.

The Pro VC emphasized the need for national unity, moral strength, and academic excellence. Prof. Dr Kalsoom Pracha said: "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a remarkable example of professional excellence, valor, and national unity. "Our armed forces demonstrated not only tremendous military capabilities but also an unshakeable commitment to defending the sovereignty and dignity of our homeland.

This operation sent a powerful message to the world: the Pakistani nation stands united and resolute in the defense of its homeland, she informed.

“We must stand together as one nation under the guidance of the Holy Quran. Our strength lies not only in arms but in knowledge, compassion, and unwavering faith.

It is our duty as future doctors and researchers to build a strong, self-reliant Pakistan that contributes to global peace and wellbeing."

Registrar Dr. Malika Rani praised the armed forces of Pakistan, acknowledging their courage and selflessness in defending the nation.

Controller Examination, Dr Hina Ali, said the professional capabilities of our brave forces have made the nation proud. Dr Sara Musaddiq said Pakistan's armed forces responded to Indian aggression not only with bullets, but with wisdom and courage.

A special dua was offered continuing the spirit of thanksgiving and seeking blessings for Pakistan’s peace and progress.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

6 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

6 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

19 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

19 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

19 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

19 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

19 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

20 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan