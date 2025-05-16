WUM Marks Youm-e-Tashakur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) marked Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) with patriotic fervour on Friday to honour Pakistan’s recent military success against India here.
Pro VC Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha was the chief guest at the ceremony. A rally was taken out from the university to administrative block. A flag hoisting ceremony was also held with a guard of honour.The day was marked by a series of solemn and reflective activities held at the university campus.
The Pro VC emphasized the need for national unity, moral strength, and academic excellence. Prof. Dr Kalsoom Pracha said: "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a remarkable example of professional excellence, valor, and national unity. "Our armed forces demonstrated not only tremendous military capabilities but also an unshakeable commitment to defending the sovereignty and dignity of our homeland.
This operation sent a powerful message to the world: the Pakistani nation stands united and resolute in the defense of its homeland, she informed.
“We must stand together as one nation under the guidance of the Holy Quran. Our strength lies not only in arms but in knowledge, compassion, and unwavering faith.
It is our duty as future doctors and researchers to build a strong, self-reliant Pakistan that contributes to global peace and wellbeing."
Registrar Dr. Malika Rani praised the armed forces of Pakistan, acknowledging their courage and selflessness in defending the nation.
Controller Examination, Dr Hina Ali, said the professional capabilities of our brave forces have made the nation proud. Dr Sara Musaddiq said Pakistan's armed forces responded to Indian aggression not only with bullets, but with wisdom and courage.
A special dua was offered continuing the spirit of thanksgiving and seeking blessings for Pakistan’s peace and progress.
