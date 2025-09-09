DPO For Solving Cases On Merit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday directed all police officers to solve the cases on merit and according to law.
Chairing a meeting of police officers at his office, he discussed in details the crime situation of the city. He directed all SHOs to solve the cases at the earliest and on merit.
He expressed concerns over the pending cases in different police stations.
