Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Forecast For Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Partly cloudy and humid weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
Officials warned that torrential rains could trigger urban and coastal flooding as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Dadu, and Karachi on the night of September 9. The Hub Dam water level is also expected to rise. In flood-affected regions of Punjab and Sindh, additional rainfall may worsen the situation, while flash flooding is likely in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, eastern and southern Balochistan, and the Kirthar range.
Similar risks are anticipated in Lasbela, Pasni, Ormara, Awaran, and the coastal belt of Makran tonight and on September 10.
Heavy downpours, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.
The MET Office advised the public, travelers, and tourists to avoid unnecessary exposure in vulnerable areas and remain updated on the latest weather alerts. Officials noted that a low-pressure system over lower Sindh is expected to move westward within the next 12 to 18 hours, drawing strong monsoon currents into southern Pakistan, while a shallow westerly wave affects the upper and central regions.
Rainfall was reported in various parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Nokundi at 43°C, while Lahore registered 32°C.
