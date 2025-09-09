Serena Hotels Launch Relief Campaign For Flood-hit Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Serena Hotels have launched a relief campaign titled “Jazba-e-Khidmat” to support flood-affected families by distributing essential food supplies and daily necessities in the hardest-hit areas.
The hotel management distributed relief items among flood-stricken families in Tandlianwala where River Ravi inundated various localities and displaced people.
Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed-ud-Din General Manager of Serena Hotel Faisalabad said that Serena Hotels are committed to stand by the people in testing times. “We are determined to remain with our communities through every hardship. Through Jazba-e-Khidmat, we take pride in making a positive difference in the lives of flood-affected families”, he added.
He said that Jazba-e-Khidmat campaign is a part of Serena Hotels’ corporate social responsibility program.
This program is being carried out in close collaboration with the local administration to identify the most vulnerable communities and ensure timely delivery of assistance, he added.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Madam Azka Sahar appreciated the effort and said that Serena Hotels’ food relief distribution reflected their strong tradition of social responsibility and community service that continued on a sustainable basis.
The campaign is expected to expand further in the coming days as Serena Hotels pledged to extend its relief operations to additional affected areas, she said and highlighted Serena Hotels’ role as a socially responsible corporate partner in times of national crisis.
