GCWUS welcomes fresh intermediate batch

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) warmly welcomed the new intermediate batch in Tuesday's Orientation Ceremony.

Dr. Syeda Sadia, Coordinator Intermediate Section, in her welcoming address, congratulated the students on joining this prestigious institute and extended her heartfelt greetings.

She also paid tribute to the valuable services of former coordinator, Dr. Irum Saba.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, in her address, welcomed the new students and advised them on academic excellence, discipline, and making the best use of university opportunities to shape their future. She also presented roses to the new students as a symbol of warm welcome and encouragement.

GCWUS continues its legacy of empowering young women through quality education and guidance.