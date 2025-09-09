Open Menu

Opposition Boycott A Political Choice, Says PA Speaker

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Opposition boycott a political choice, says PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday said that the opposition’s boycott of the electoral process was their political decision and discretion, but noted that their candidate was not withdrawn from the Election Commission, which made it necessary to conduct the election.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, the Speaker stressed his support for the democratic process, saying that boycotting elections distances people from their democratic rights.

He remarked that no political leader has faced as much political victimization as Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who endured fabricated cases and witnessed the burning of homes belonging to his party leaders.

The Speaker further said the state itself came under attack when the residences of the Corps Commander and Rana Sanaullah were targeted. He also condemned the incident of an egg being thrown at Aleema Khan, calling for strict action against those responsible.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan