Opposition Boycott A Political Choice, Says PA Speaker
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday said that the opposition’s boycott of the electoral process was their political decision and discretion, but noted that their candidate was not withdrawn from the Election Commission, which made it necessary to conduct the election.
Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, the Speaker stressed his support for the democratic process, saying that boycotting elections distances people from their democratic rights.
He remarked that no political leader has faced as much political victimization as Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who endured fabricated cases and witnessed the burning of homes belonging to his party leaders.
The Speaker further said the state itself came under attack when the residences of the Corps Commander and Rana Sanaullah were targeted. He also condemned the incident of an egg being thrown at Aleema Khan, calling for strict action against those responsible.
