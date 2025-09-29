DPO Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex, where he personally listened to citizens’ grievances and complaints.
In line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision of delivering justice at the people’s doorstep, the series of open courts continues across Gujrat to strengthen police-public engagement and ensure timely redressal of issues.
During the session, DPO Rana Umar Farooq issued on-the-spot directions to the relevant officers for immediate resolution of complaints.
He assured the attendees that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO emphasized that the Primary objective of holding open courts is to ensure justice and provide a platform where every voice is heard.
Citizens expressed satisfaction with the initiative and called for its regular continuation to maintain transparency and public trust in the police system.
Recent Stories
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to recruit 12,000 temporary teachers in schools3 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accidents in Burewala3 minutes ago
-
DC for immediate action on public grievances under “Awami Agenda”13 minutes ago
-
Sargodha-Sillanwali road project to begin soon: MPA13 minutes ago
-
76th anniversary of People’s Republic of China celebrated at KP House Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases on rise as weather changes in KP23 minutes ago
-
KP Govt approves 11 new road projects in Karak: KP Minister23 minutes ago
-
KP minister visits Shotokan Karate academy, distributes awards23 minutes ago
-
189,000 vehicles registered through Dastak Portal23 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties31 minutes ago
-
No helmet, No mercy: ITP warns bikers of 5,000 fine33 minutes ago