DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex, where he personally listened to citizens’ grievances and complaints.

In line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision of delivering justice at the people’s doorstep, the series of open courts continues across Gujrat to strengthen police-public engagement and ensure timely redressal of issues.

During the session, DPO Rana Umar Farooq issued on-the-spot directions to the relevant officers for immediate resolution of complaints.

He assured the attendees that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO emphasized that the Primary objective of holding open courts is to ensure justice and provide a platform where every voice is heard.

Citizens expressed satisfaction with the initiative and called for its regular continuation to maintain transparency and public trust in the police system.