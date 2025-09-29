KP Govt Approves 11 New Road Projects In Karak: KP Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 11 new road projects in Karak district aimed at improving transport, local trade and agricultural activity, said the provincial agriculture Minister Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal.
He said the projects, endorsed under the development agenda of the Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, include routes connecting villages such as Ahmed Wala, Amberi Kalla, Bangi Kalla, Shobli Banda and Babalkhel to main highways and health facilities.
Barakwal toured the proposed sites and met with the community elders and party workers, stressing that the schemes would provide easier access to markets, schools and hospitals.
“These road projects are a practical step towards public welfare and prosperity,” he said, adding that they reflect the vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to expand infrastructure and services across the province.
