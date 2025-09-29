Open Menu

No Helmet, No Mercy: ITP Warns Bikers Of 5,000 Fine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

No helmet, No mercy: ITP warns bikers of 5,000 fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a strong warning to bikers to strictly follow road safety regulations or face a fine of Rs5,000 along with possible impoundment of their bikes.

An official told APP on Monday that bikers have been directed to comply with the following rules:

Possess a valid driving licence before riding a motorcycle.

Always wear a helmet while riding.

Park in a single line; do not park on main roads.

Ensure a clear and visible rear number plate.

Keep front and rear lights and indicators functional.

Install side mirrors, rear-view mirrors, reflectors, and a chain cover.

He said that riders have been given a one-week deadline to meet these legal requirements. “In case of any violation, a fine of Rs5,000 will be imposed, and the motorcycle may also be seized by ITP,” he added.

The ITP reaffirmed that these measures aim to safeguard road users, reduce accidents, and promote a culture of responsible riding in the Federal capital.

