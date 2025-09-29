Open Menu

76th Anniversary Of People’s Republic Of China Celebrated At KP House Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

76th anniversary of People’s Republic of China celebrated at KP House Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A dignified ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad, under the auspices of the Pak-China Friendship Association.

The event was attended by Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zedong, and President of the Pak-China Friendship Association Yousaf Ayub Khan. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the occasion, saix a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Yousaf Ayub Khan highlighted that the friendship between Pakistan and China was an everlasting bond, strengthened by people-to-people connections.

He termed the “Sister City Program” between Peshawar and Urumqi a shining example of this partnership.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong said that Pakistan-China relations had deepened and strengthened over time.

He stressed the importance of enhancing educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges to pass this friendship on to future generations.

The ambassador noted that China is offering a large number of scholarships to Pakistani students for modern education and research.

Ambassador Jiang emphasized the need to ensure the security of Chinese experts and workers engaged in CPEC projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so that the projects could be completed successfully and on time.

He informed that China’s economy had reached 140 trillion Dollars this year, attributing the achievement to the relentless hard work of the Chinese people, and expressed hope that economic ties between Pakistan and China would further expand.

Speaker of the KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, in his remarks, said that Pak-China relations were a guarantee of peace and development in the region.

He added that China’s development model was an excellent example for Pakistan, from which lessons could be drawn to take better steps for the welfare of its people.

Recent Stories

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

10 minutes ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

12 minutes ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

19 minutes ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

24 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

57 minutes ago
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

1 hour ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

1 hour ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

1 hour ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

1 hour ago
 Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan