76th anniversary of People’s Republic of China celebrated at KP House Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A dignified ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad, under the auspices of the Pak-China Friendship Association.

The event was attended by Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zedong, and President of the Pak-China Friendship Association Yousaf Ayub Khan. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the occasion, saix a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Yousaf Ayub Khan highlighted that the friendship between Pakistan and China was an everlasting bond, strengthened by people-to-people connections.

He termed the “Sister City Program” between Peshawar and Urumqi a shining example of this partnership.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong said that Pakistan-China relations had deepened and strengthened over time.

He stressed the importance of enhancing educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges to pass this friendship on to future generations.

The ambassador noted that China is offering a large number of scholarships to Pakistani students for modern education and research.

Ambassador Jiang emphasized the need to ensure the security of Chinese experts and workers engaged in CPEC projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so that the projects could be completed successfully and on time.

He informed that China’s economy had reached 140 trillion Dollars this year, attributing the achievement to the relentless hard work of the Chinese people, and expressed hope that economic ties between Pakistan and China would further expand.

Speaker of the KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, in his remarks, said that Pak-China relations were a guarantee of peace and development in the region.

He added that China’s development model was an excellent example for Pakistan, from which lessons could be drawn to take better steps for the welfare of its people.