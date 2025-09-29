Open Menu

Dengue Cases On Rise As Weather Changes In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Dengue cases on rise as weather changes in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) With transition from summer to winter, dengue cases are on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the past 24 hours alone, 96 new cases have been confirmed across the province, bringing the total number of dengue patients in September to 1,274.

According to the provincial health department on Monday, high-risk districts include Charsadda, Mansehra, Haripur, Peshawar, Kohat, Swabi and Mardan. Of the newly reported cases, 23 patients have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

Health officials noted that Charsadda has been the worst affected district this month, recording 256 cases so far. Mansehra has reported 214 cases, Haripur 148, Peshawar 122, Kohat 99, Swabi 49, and Mardan 46. In total, 2,284 dengue cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year, though no deaths have been reported.

Medical experts warn that seasonal changes often trigger the spread of infectious diseases and stress the importance of adopting preventive measures to control the outbreak.

