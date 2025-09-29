Dengue Cases On Rise As Weather Changes In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) With transition from summer to winter, dengue cases are on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In the past 24 hours alone, 96 new cases have been confirmed across the province, bringing the total number of dengue patients in September to 1,274.
According to the provincial health department on Monday, high-risk districts include Charsadda, Mansehra, Haripur, Peshawar, Kohat, Swabi and Mardan. Of the newly reported cases, 23 patients have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.
Health officials noted that Charsadda has been the worst affected district this month, recording 256 cases so far. Mansehra has reported 214 cases, Haripur 148, Peshawar 122, Kohat 99, Swabi 49, and Mardan 46. In total, 2,284 dengue cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year, though no deaths have been reported.
Medical experts warn that seasonal changes often trigger the spread of infectious diseases and stress the importance of adopting preventive measures to control the outbreak.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
76th anniversary of People’s Republic of China celebrated at KP House Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Dengue cases on rise as weather changes in KP2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt approves 11 new road projects in Karak: KP Minister2 minutes ago
-
KP minister visits Shotokan Karate academy, distributes awards2 minutes ago
-
189,000 vehicles registered through Dastak Portal2 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties10 minutes ago
-
No helmet, No mercy: ITP warns bikers of 5,000 fine11 minutes ago
-
PML-N meeting reviews arrangements for CM’s expected visit to Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust four-member gang of motorcycle thieves11 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign extended to Oct 0112 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior journalist Imtiaz Mir12 minutes ago
-
Ex-official held for drug trafficking22 minutes ago