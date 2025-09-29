KP Minister Visits Shotokan Karate Academy, Distributes Awards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam on Monday visited the Shotokan Karate Academy in Kohat where he attended an award distribution ceremony as chief guest.
He was warmly welcomed by the academy officials before inspecting a martial arts display in which young athletes demonstrated skills and fitness.
Addressing the ceremony, Alam praised the talent of local players saying such activities promote healthy trends and positive thinking in the society.
He added that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to promote sports, calling youth the country’s most valuable asset.
At the end of the event, the Minister handed over awards and certificates to the athletes in various categories .
