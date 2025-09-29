Three Killed In Road Accidents In Burewala
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) At least three people, including a married couple, lost their lives and three others were injured in two separate road accidents in Burewala on Sunday, according to Rescue 1122 sources.
The first accident took place near Adda Machiwal on Burewala Road, where two motorcycles collided head-on. As a result, 32-year-old Mumtaz Ahmad, a resident of Aslam Pur, died on the spot. A woman and another man sustained injuries and were shifted, along with the deceased, to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment and post-mortem.
In the second incident, a truck collided with a motorcycle near Sanda Wali Colony on Mailsi Road. The collision claimed the lives of a husband and wife—Bashir Ahmad, son of Sardar Muhammad, and his wife Shabaz—who died on the spot. Miraculously, their minor daughter survived the crash without injuries. The bodies were moved to the Rural Health Centre, Tibba Sultanpur.
Local police reached the scenes of both accidents and have launched investigations into the incidents.
