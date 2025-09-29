Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Recruit 12,000 Temporary Teachers In Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to recruit 12,000 more temporary teachers for government schools across the province, bringing the total number of approved school Teacher Interns (STIs) to 24,000.

According to sources in the School education Department, the contracts of STIs recruited last year will also be extended.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has given official approval for the recruitment, and a formal advertisement in this regard will be issued soon.

The newly recruited teachers will be hired on a four-month contract basis, with a monthly salary of up to Rs. 45,000.

