DC For Immediate Action On Public Grievances Under “Awami Agenda”
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, while meeting citizens under the Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” open-door program on Monday directed line departments to ensure immediate and priority redressal of public complaints.
He stressed that the administration must maintain direct contact with citizens and warned that negligence by officials in resolving grievances would not be tolerated.
The DC assured that the district administration and all line departments would work collectively to address issues in a timely manner.
Citizens appreciated the initiative, terming it an effective forum for direct communication with the administration.
