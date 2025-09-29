Sargodha-Sillanwali Road Project To Begin Soon: MPA
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Provincial Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Rana Munawar Ghous Khan announced on Monday that construction work on the Sargodha–Sillanwali road via Shaheenabad, Sohbaga, Shahnikdar, and Jhamrah will begin soon.
Speaking to APP at his office in Umar Park, he said the Punjab government, under the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has released funds for the project under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025–26. The construction will commence from the railway gate on Sargodha Road and extend to Jhamrah city.
Rana Munawar Ghous Khan emphasized that the PML-N government’s top priority is to serve the people and ensure development in all areas of the province.
“The Sargodha–Sillanwali road via Shaheenabad was previously constructed twice—once during my tenure as Tehsil Nazim Sillanwali in 2002 and again in 2014 when I was elected as MPA,” he noted.
He further revealed that new routes for the ‘Electro Green Bus’ service have also been approved. The routes will cover Sargodha–Sillanwali via 85 Jhal, Shaheenabad, 125 NB, Shahnikdar, Sohbaga, Chak 135 SB, 126 SB, 120 SB, 58 SB, and Chak 111 Labour Settlements. The green buses will begin operations soon, benefiting residents of all these areas.
“The opposition merely raises hollow slogans and misleads the public with baseless propaganda,” he added.
