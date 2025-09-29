Open Menu

Sargodha-Sillanwali Road Project To Begin Soon: MPA

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Sargodha-Sillanwali road project to begin soon: MPA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Provincial Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Rana Munawar Ghous Khan announced on Monday that construction work on the Sargodha–Sillanwali road via Shaheenabad, Sohbaga, Shahnikdar, and Jhamrah will begin soon.

Speaking to APP at his office in Umar Park, he said the Punjab government, under the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has released funds for the project under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025–26. The construction will commence from the railway gate on Sargodha Road and extend to Jhamrah city.

Rana Munawar Ghous Khan emphasized that the PML-N government’s top priority is to serve the people and ensure development in all areas of the province.

“The Sargodha–Sillanwali road via Shaheenabad was previously constructed twice—once during my tenure as Tehsil Nazim Sillanwali in 2002 and again in 2014 when I was elected as MPA,” he noted.

He further revealed that new routes for the ‘Electro Green Bus’ service have also been approved. The routes will cover Sargodha–Sillanwali via 85 Jhal, Shaheenabad, 125 NB, Shahnikdar, Sohbaga, Chak 135 SB, 126 SB, 120 SB, 58 SB, and Chak 111 Labour Settlements. The green buses will begin operations soon, benefiting residents of all these areas.

“The opposition merely raises hollow slogans and misleads the public with baseless propaganda,” he added.

Recent Stories

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

24 minutes ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

26 minutes ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

33 minutes ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

38 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

1 hour ago
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

1 hour ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

2 hours ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

2 hours ago
 Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan