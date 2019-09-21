DPO Khanewal warns officers to avoid torture in custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik has warned police officers against torturing any prisoners in their custody

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik has warned police officers against torturing any prisoners in their custody.

Presiding over a meeting with newly appointed Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations here on Saturday, he said that strict action would be taken against officers found involved in torture in police custody.

He said that it was a top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of people.

The DPO directed the officers concerned to launch special crackdown against drug-peddlers, illegal weapon-holders and criminals.