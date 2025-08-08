DPO reshuffles SHOs

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad on Friday has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district.

According to police spokesperson,DPO has issued orders to post Sub-Inspector(SI) Aitzaz Bashir from SHO Police Station Sabz Pir to SHO Police Station City Daska,while Sub-Inspector Bilal Ahmed from General Duty Police Station Sabz Pir to SHO Police Station Sabz Pir.