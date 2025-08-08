Open Menu

24 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM

24 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Police on Friday arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders and four court absconders and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to police,the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ahmed,Nouman,Naeem,Shakeel,Raheel,Rehman,Rehmat,Amjad,Adnan,Iqbal,Saqib,Saqlain,Majeed and others.

Police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles,12 pistols,11 rounds,110 bullets,2.4 kg hashish,2.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

6 minutes ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

7 minutes ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

8 minutes ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

1 hour ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

1 hour ago
Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

1 hour ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

2 hours ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

2 hours ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan