24 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Police on Friday arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders and four court absconders and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to police,the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ahmed,Nouman,Naeem,Shakeel,Raheel,Rehman,Rehmat,Amjad,Adnan,Iqbal,Saqib,Saqlain,Majeed and others.

Police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles,12 pistols,11 rounds,110 bullets,2.4 kg hashish,2.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.