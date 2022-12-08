DPO reviews law, order situation in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting and reviewed law and order situation in the district on Thursday.

SDPO City Circle Rana Tariq Nadeem, ASP Sadar Jawad Ishaq, DSP Sambrial Rana Jamil Ahmed, DSP Pasrur Muhammed Qasim, DSP Daska Abdul Hameed Virk briefed the meeting about measures to control crimes.

The DPO directed SDPOs to handle serious cases, including murder and robbery,themselves and investigation of cases should be completed as soon as possible.