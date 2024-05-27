Price Magistrates Should Ensure The Sale Of Food Items At Fixed Prices,DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that special price magistrates should ensure the sale of food items at fixed prices and take action under the Price Control Act against profiteers, adulterers and shopkeepers who manipulate measurements.
He said that the focus of the provincial government was on the sale of bread (roti) at fixed prices and implementation of one-dish in marriage halls/marquees.
Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of District Sialkot Administrative Officers and Special Price Magistrates here on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial and AC Daska to prepare a digital directory of agricultural land owners within their limits up to one kilometer on both sides of the motorway which will include the name, area, address and contact number of the land owner.
He said that those who set the crop residue on fire were polluting the environment and with zero visibility of smoke, valuable lives and property were lost in traffic accidents.
Deputy Commissioner urged the local officials of the environment and agriculture extension departments to be present in the field and prevent crop residue from being set on fire and warned the people that strict legal action would be taken against them.
He said that the Special Price Magistrate should conduct inspections on a daily basis and bound the traders to display the price list and sell at fixed rates.
Recent Stories
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Customs seizes smuggled cashews, betel nuts worth Rs. 24 million10 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career officers visit ICT's Chief Commissioner's office20 minutes ago
-
Former federal minister calls on PM20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in nine operations30 minutes ago
-
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
HED for provision of uninterrupted power, drinking water in examination halls50 minutes ago
-
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine53 minutes ago
-
GC Alumnai decides to establish state-of-the art hospital in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
Two children burnt to death, four injured in house fire1 hour ago
-
51 power pilferers booked in 765 operations: PESCO1 hour ago
-
1,228,378 progressive power theft cases detected in PESCO in last 3 years1 hour ago
-
Huge fire erupts at Govt higher school in Haripur1 hour ago