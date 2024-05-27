51 Power Pilferers Booked In 765 Operations: PESCO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) In the light of the orders of the provincial government, PESCO and the district administration carried out 765 operation in one month in the provincial capital against electricity theft.
According to spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) 51 pilferers were booked
During the operations, 1,816 illegal connections were removed and Rs 465.23 million rupees recovered in the form of arrears.
