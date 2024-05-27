GC Alumnai decides to establish state-of-the art hospital in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Alumnai Association Government College has decided to establish best quality state of the art hospital in Hyderabad to provide free of cost medical facilities to under served population of the second largest city of Sindh province.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Karachi chapter of the Alumnai Association Government College Hyderabad here on Monday.

The initiative was spearheaded during a meeting of the Karachi chapter of the Alumni held here under the leadership of Iqbal Qureshi, the Executive Director of Indus Hospital for Global Resource Development while Pervaiz Ahmed played a pivotal role in deliberations, offering invaluable insights during comprehensive discussions concerning the proposed healthcare facilities.

Embracing a vision of progress and accessibility, the meeting endorsed plans ranging from the establishment of a Primary health center to the development of a sprawling tertiary care hospital.

To expedite the implementation of this visionary endeavor, a dedicated committee has been convened, Amin Yousuf will be the coordinator, while the members includes are Parvez Ahmed, Dr. Nafees, Faheem Qureshi, Ayoub Shaikh and Nadeem Mirza.

In a gesture of unwavering generosity, Iqbal Qureshi, the patron-in-Chief of the Alumni Association, expressed a heartfelt willingness to donate a multimillion-rupee building to the cause, should esteemed institutions like Indus Hospital express interest. Such magnanimity promises to serve as a cornerstone in realizing the shared aspiration of enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Pervaiz affirmed that the such project stands as evidence to the humanitarianism of the Alumni Association, poised to be a gift of unparalleled significance to the people of Hyderabad.