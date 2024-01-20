Dr Firdous Urges People To Stamp 'eagle' On Feb 8
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 08:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said people should play a practical role for development and prosperity of Pakistan by stamping the party electoral symbol 'eagle' on February 8.
"We have to struggle for giving people their rights and people will have to play a practical role for development and prosperity of Pakistan by electing the IPP candidates on February 8," she added.
Speaking at a meeting, organised at her constituency NA-70 Sialkot, she said the party was working day and night for giving rights to the poor people. She said she believed in people's strength.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM meets differently-abled persons at tea hotel7 minutes ago
-
CM inspects robotic stalls of students at Crescent School Shadman7 minutes ago
-
PML-N to provide relief to people after winning polls: Maryam16 minutes ago
-
Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft nabbed16 minutes ago
-
Health minister oversees progress at Children's Hospital revamping project17 minutes ago
-
Health minister stresses giving all citizens access to healthy medication26 minutes ago
-
UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar27 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers on 133rd day of anti-theft campaign36 minutes ago
-
Minister saddened by Journalist Parveen Khan death36 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to fog37 minutes ago
-
CM inspects up-gradation activities at Mayo, Ganga Ram hospitals37 minutes ago