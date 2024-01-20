Open Menu

Dr Firdous Urges People To Stamp 'eagle' On Feb 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Dr Firdous urges people to stamp 'eagle' on Feb 8

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said people should play a practical role for development and prosperity of Pakistan by stamping the party electoral symbol 'eagle' on February 8.

"We have to struggle for giving people their rights and people will have to play a practical role for development and prosperity of Pakistan by electing the IPP candidates on February 8," she added.

Speaking at a meeting, organised at her constituency NA-70 Sialkot, she said the party was working day and night for giving rights to the poor people. She said she believed in people's strength.

