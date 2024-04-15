Dr. Gandahi appointed as acting chairman of soil science department at SAU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi has been appointed as the acting chairman of the soil science department at the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

According to a university’s spokesman, the vice chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has appointed Dr. Gandahi, a professor in the soil science department at SAU, to the position following the retirement of the former chairperson Dr. Mehr-un-Nisa Memon.