Dr. Gandahi Appointed As Acting Chairman Of Soil Science Department At SAU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Dr. Gandahi appointed as acting chairman of soil science department at SAU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi has been appointed as the acting chairman of the soil science department at the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

According to a university’s spokesman, the vice chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has appointed Dr. Gandahi, a professor in the soil science department at SAU, to the position following the retirement of the former chairperson Dr. Mehr-un-Nisa Memon.

