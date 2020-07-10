UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Mirza For Following SOPs With Regard To Eid-ul-Adha To Contain Coronavirus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Dr Mirza for following SOPs with regard to Eid-ul-Adha to contain coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza Friday urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to Eid-ul-Adha to contain coronavirus spread.

In a tweet, he said, "We are fast approaching a major challenge in Eid-ul-Adha. As a nation we have to take a collective responsibility. If we don't, we may cause another spike in COVID-19 cases." He said the SOPs had been prepared to provide health guidelines for the mitigation of spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 to the general public, buyers or sellers of animals and local managers regarding social distancing, preventive measures during slaughtering of animals and during Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The rationale COVID-19 pandemic had struck the whole world due to rapid human-to-human transmission, he said and added global evidence for animals, such as dogs and cats, getting infected with COVID-19 was not very strong whereas there was no evidence for infection among the livestock animals or in general for animals being involved in the transmission of the virus to humans.

According to the SOPs, the animal markets being set up at the time of Eid must adhere to these guidelines for social distancing and the protective measures should be practiced for preventing the spread of infection among the sellers and buyers and to ensure the safe Eid during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eidgah is an open-air space or other open grounds usually outside the city (or at the outskirts) where Eid prayers are performed as part of Islamic obligation.

In this COVID-19 era, these spaces with crowded worshipers can accelerate spread of COVID19. So, these guidelines have been developed to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha.

Public should only undertake minimal necessary travel during these Eid holidays as it was likely to fall in the peak period of pandemic in Pakistan. Social visits at Eid and general family get togethers should be avoided.

Similarly, Eid shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets is not advisable. The tradition of "Eid embracing" is likely to increase transmission so it should be avoided for this Eid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Holidays May Market National University Muslim Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Finland objects to EU council's recovery plan

6 minutes ago

S. Korean Court Cuts Prison Time for Ex-President ..

6 minutes ago

Expanded G7 Summit Unlikely to Be Effective Withou ..

6 minutes ago

4000 vehicles capacity parking plaza to be constru ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.