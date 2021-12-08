Dr Moeed discusses bilateral ties, great power competition with Chinese experts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday held discussion with senior experts from Chinese think tanks on bilateral ties, Afghanistan and great power competition.

The NSA took to Twitter to extend his gratitude for the virtual dialogue organised by Pakistan-China Institute.

"Pleasure to speak virtually to senior experts from prominent Chinese think tanks. We discussed bilateral relations, Afghanistan, and great power competition.

Thanks to Pakistan-China Institute for hosting the dialogue," he wrote on his official handle.