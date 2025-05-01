Dr Mukhtar Reaffirms Commitment In Robust, Sustainable Health Reforms
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment in robust and sustainable health reforms during a high-level meeting with a visiting delegation from the British High Commission’s Global Health Directorate.
During the meeting, the minister underscored the urgent need to strengthen the Primary Healthcare (PHC) system, particularly in urban areas where fragmented services hinder equitable access, said a press release issued by Press Information Department (PID).
He emphasized the importance of integrated, people centered care in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC), especially for underserved
Peri-urban communities.
A key priority highlighted by Dr. Bharath was the enhancement of family planning services across all provinces. “Empowering women through accessible reproductive health services is fundamental to sustainable development,” he said. “We are committed in ensuring that every woman can make informed decisions about her health and well-being.”
The minister also addressed the need for sustainable health financing in the face of a shifting global aid landscape. He expressed appreciation for the technical assistance provided by the UK and emphasized Pakistan’s phased transition from donor-supported vertical programs to domestically financed health systems.
“In the face of global aid reductions, we must regularize essential health services and build national systems that are resilient, efficient, and accountable,” he noted.
Dr. Bharath acknowledged the value of UK-supported initiatives such as the Evidence for Health (E4H) Programme, which has contributed to policy development, health systems strengthening, and enhanced national health security. These efforts, he said, are aligned with Pakistan’s roadmap for transition and sustainability.
He further reiterated the government’s commitment in strengthening routine immunization systems and highlighted a long-term vision for indigenous vaccine production to ensure national preparedness and reduce reliance on international supply chains.
Concluding his remarks, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to work closely with development partners to advance a self-reliant, equitable, and evidence-driven health system. “Together, we must build a future where every citizen regardless of location or income can access quality health services with dignity and confidence,” he concluded.
