Rescue1122 responds to 402 emergencies in April

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Rescue1122 Charsadda successfully responded to 402 emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Jawad Khalil.

According to a performance report issued here on Thursday, the emergency service handled a diverse range of incidents, including 281 medical emergencies, 69 road traffic accidents, 09 cases of violence or gunshot wounds, 23 recovery emergencies.

and 19 fire incidents.

During these operations, 263 patients received first medical aid and were shifted to hospitals. The emergency service received 13,960 calls, of which 9,093 were deemed irrelevant or false.

To promote community safety, Rescue1122 Charsadda has conducted fire safety and lifesaving training sessions at various schools, colleges and universities in the district.

APP/hsb