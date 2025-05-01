RWU’s mentoring programme for women educators concluded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) celebrated a significant development with the successful conclusion of two major academic initiatives, the National Outreach Program for Faculty Development and the Women’s Empowerment and Mentoring Program. Both the initiatives are aimed to boost capacity building of the academia in collaboration with HEC's National academy of Higher Education (NAHE).

The programmes brought together educators and administrators during the in-depth deliberations throughout the sessions.

The event saw the participation of more than 30 faculty members who completed the faculty development program and 21 women educators who successfully completed the empowerment and mentoring programme. Both the programs were designed not only to enhance teaching methodologies but also to strengthen leadership skills, improve institutional culture, and boost self-confidence among women educators.

Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, Executive Director HEC, being the chief guest commended the university for its professional execution of the programs.

He underscored the importance of such initiatives in boosting the higher education standards.

Dr. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE, highlighted the ways and means the programmes would create opportunities for faculty members to transform into master trainers.

Professor Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of RWU, shared her vision for these programmes beyond faculty development. She announced plans to utilize the trained mentors to guide students in leadership, decision-making, and confidence-building projects. Dr. Anila also revealed an upcoming specialized training program for university administrators, scheduled for the second week of May, aimed to align administrative performance and academic progress.

The university's spokesperson added that the success of these programs reflects the university’s ongoing efforts to integrate professional growth with institutional excellence.