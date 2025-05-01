Dr Abdul Malik Given Additional Charge Of RIC MS
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Dr Abdul Malik Sheikh, Associate Professor of Paediatric Cardiology (BPS-19) has been given the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent (MS) of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).
According to a notification of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, Punjab, Dr Abdul Malik Sheikh will hold the post for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular RIC MS.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girls' education summit urges reopening of schools in Kurram amid security concerns6 minutes ago
-
Dr Abdul Malik given additional charge of RIC MS6 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam False Flag: another Indian MLA exposes BJP’s agenda6 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq pays tribute to workers' pivotal role in country's progress6 minutes ago
-
Dar apprises Korean FM of escalating regional situation post Indian baseless propaganda, unilateral ..6 minutes ago
-
KP prisons go digital; inmates to connect with visitors online: Advisor6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding minority rights: Sardar Yousaf16 minutes ago
-
Brave Rawalpindi cops martyred on May 1, 2003 remembered16 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier caught with over 2 kg charas in Ratta Amral area16 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters nabbed16 minutes ago
-
Jatli Police arrest accused for abusing boy16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin tightens performance checks: DC reviews magistrates' work, issues warnings16 minutes ago