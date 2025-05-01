Dr Abdul Malik given additional charge of RIC MS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Dr Abdul Malik Sheikh, Associate Professor of Paediatric Cardiology (BPS-19) has been given the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent (MS) of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to a notification of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, Punjab, Dr Abdul Malik Sheikh will hold the post for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular RIC MS.