Labourers A True Partners In National Development: IG Rizvi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Thursday organized a special programme at the Police Lines Headquarters to commemorate Labour Day, where Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, paid rich tribute to the dedication and sacrifices of workers.

The ceremony aimed at to recognize the invaluable contributions of labourers to the country's development.

Several workers were specially invited to the event as guests of honour, acknowledging their crucial role in society.

At a ceremony IG Rizvi said that labourers were not just contributors but true partners in the journey of development and national prosperity.

IG Rizvi said that their relentless hard work and unwavering commitment had paved the way for progress, and they stand as the backbone of Pakistan’s social and economic advancement.

IG said that the Islamabad Police salutes the determination of all workers and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding their rights and well-being, especially those serving within the police department.

IG Rizvi said that the Labour Day celebration was a reminder to honour the dignity of labour and renew collective efforts toward creating a more inclusive and respectful working environment for all.

/APP-rzr-mkz

