Girls' Education Summit Urges Reopening Of Schools In Kurram Amid Security Concerns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A Girls' Education Summit convened here Thursday by Social Welfare and Women Development Department in collaboration with Blue Veins highlighted critical challenges and potential solutions for girls' education in District Kurram.
The summit placed a strong emphasis on tackling learning poverty and exploring alternative educational avenues for girls whose schooling has been disrupted by prevailing law and order situation in the district Kurram.
Addressing the attendees, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Qasim Ali Shah, underscored provincial government's awareness of severe impact security situation in Kurram has had on women, girls, and other vulnerable populations.
"The girls of Kurram will not be forgotten. We are actively working to address education crisis and resolve broader law and order challenges” Qasim said.
Adding to this, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, stressed immediate need for action, stating, "Opening all schools in District Kurram, with a specific focus on girls’ education, is our priority.
We are dedicated to connecting girls to alternative learning pathways where physical schooling is not currently feasible. Our mission is clear: to leave no one behind."
Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins, conveyed solidarity with the girls of Kurram and advocated for a collaborative approach. "The girls of Kurram are not merely victims of present challenges; they are resilient, determined, and full of potential,"
A poignant moment during the summit occurred when a young girl from Kurram voiced deep anxieties of her peers regarding their uncertain futures. "We are not asking for favors, we are demanding our right to education," she passionately declared. "Our dreams should not be extinguished in silence. Immediate action is crucial to ensure that hopes and aspirations of girls of District Kurram do not fade away. We deserve a future."
The summit concluded with a firm and unified commitment from senior government officials and the Education Department. They assured participants that all necessary and urgent steps will be undertaken to reopen all schools in District Kurram, including those specifically for girls.
