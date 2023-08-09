Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' milk vital for children

Director Nutrition Program, Dr. Naeem Zarkoon on Wednesday said that stakeholders, scholars and civil society members have to play their role to promote awareness among mothers' milk importance for children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Director Nutrition Program, Dr. Naeem Zarkoon on Wednesday said that stakeholders, scholars and civil society members have to play their role to promote awareness among mothers' milk importance for children.

Highlighting the benefits of breast milk of mother, he said that healthy and energetic children were the foundation of a healthy society saying that there was a need to raise awareness about the importance of mother's milk.

Dr. Naeem said that the price of mother's milk could not be put in the world adding that every mother wanted to breastfeed her baby to make him a healthy citizen.

"The newborn baby should be given breast milk immediately after birth. The baby would be exclusively breastfed until the age of six, do not even give water", he said.

He further said that as soon as the baby was born, breast milk should be fed to the newborn within the first hour while yellow thick milk was full of immune components, it was very useful and healthy for the baby.

The Dr. Naeem said that children across the country were severely deficient in iron and vitamins saying more than half of Pakistan's children were being suffered from hidden malnutrition and this was the main reason why Pakistan was unable to harness the latent potential and strengths of individuals and groups for development.

Every sector of thought has to work to promote awareness among mothers highlighting the importance of breast milk. Mother's milk is best for the baby. Mother's milk cleans the baby's stomach and increases the baby's immunity against diseases, he underlined.