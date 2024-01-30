Open Menu

Dr Shakeel Khan Completes Doctorate Degree

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Dr Shakeel Khan from Tota Kan area of district Malakand has successfully completed his doctorate degree in Management Sciences from Hazara University.

The scholar, who was also Assistant Professor at the University successfully defended his thesis on “Organizational Image and Employer Branding in Banking Sector of Pakistan”.

His thesis was examined by professors from renowned universities in the US and Canada.

Professor Dr Abdul Majid University of Haripur and Assistant Professor Dr Maqsood Haider FATA University participated in the defence of the scholar as external examiners.

