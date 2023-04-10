Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Drive Against Tinted Windows, Fancy Number Plates Of Vehicles Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Drive against tinted windows, fancy number plates of vehicles launched

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank along with traffic police on Monday conducted an operation against vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The action was taken in line with directives of the provincial government to ensure better security and peace.

During the operation conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah, the traffic wardens checked vehicles on various roads and removed coloured papers from windows of a number of vehicles.

They imposed fines on violators besides warning motorists against using fancy number plates and advised them to abide by rules and install approved number plates in their vehicles.

The AC said that nobody was above the law and tinted glasses were being removed from all sorts of vehicles indiscriminately.

He advised drivers of private and public transport particularly of trucks, buses, coaches, vans and rickshaws to abide by the traffic rules to avoid strict legal action.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Tank All From Government

Recent Stories

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

1 hour ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

1 hour ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

4 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.