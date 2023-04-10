Drive against tinted windows, fancy number plates of vehicles launched

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank along with traffic police on Monday conducted an operation against vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The action was taken in line with directives of the provincial government to ensure better security and peace.

During the operation conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah, the traffic wardens checked vehicles on various roads and removed coloured papers from windows of a number of vehicles.

They imposed fines on violators besides warning motorists against using fancy number plates and advised them to abide by rules and install approved number plates in their vehicles.

The AC said that nobody was above the law and tinted glasses were being removed from all sorts of vehicles indiscriminately.

He advised drivers of private and public transport particularly of trucks, buses, coaches, vans and rickshaws to abide by the traffic rules to avoid strict legal action.