Drizzle Forecast For Isolated Places In Costal Areas For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Drizzle forecast for isolated places in costal areas for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, partly cloudy weather with drizzling may occur at isolated places in coastal areas.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

