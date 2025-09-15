Tank police net seven wanted criminals during major operations

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Tank police carried out extensive search and strike operations across the district, arresting seven most wanted criminals in a single day.

The operations included raids on suspected hideouts, snap checking at key points, and strict vigilance of suspicious areas.

Among those apprehended were notorious absconders wanted in multiple murder, theft, and illegal arms cases, namely Adnan, Momin alias Zota Khan, Habibullah, Noor Gul, Shakirullah, Abdul Wahab, and Ikramullah.

All the accused were shifted to lockups for legal proceedings.

The district police, led by District Police Officer Shabir Hussain Shah, conducted house-to-house searches, strengthened checkpoints, and tightened security measures to ensure public safety and deter criminal activity.

The DPO said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and pledged to continue such operations without discrimination.

APP/akt