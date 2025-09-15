HPV Vaccination Drive Starts In Murree
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Murree administration has started HPV vaccination drive to vaccinate the girls of age group 9-14 years in efforts to protect the young girls from cervical cancer and related diseases.
In a ceremonial activity held on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Murree, Kamran Saghir along with Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi, and Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Murree, Dr. Mian Owais Alam, inaugurated the national vaccination campaign against cervical cancer at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.
The campaign will continue until September 27 across Punjab.
The initiative aims to protect young girls from cervical cancer through widespread vaccination efforts.
Speaking at the event, ADCG, Kamran Saghir highlighted the significance of the campaign, emphasizing that the Punjab government has prioritized this health intervention to ensure the well-being of future generations.
Recent Stories
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi road accident3 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive starts in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Tank police net seven wanted criminals during major operations3 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for isolated places in costal areas for Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, Mayor inaugurate “Badar Energy” industrial Project in Xuzhou3 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive kicks off in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Consultative session on issues and challenges of construction sector in AJ&K held3 minutes ago
-
KP Minister lays foundation of research sub-station for Dhakki Dates3 minutes ago
-
District administration seizes 723 illegal structures13 minutes ago
-
Punjab invites private sector to convert waste into valuable products13 minutes ago
-
Massive drug smuggling attempt from Afghanistan to Pakistan foiled14 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road23 minutes ago