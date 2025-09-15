Open Menu

HPV Vaccination Drive Starts In Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

HPV vaccination drive starts in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Murree administration has started HPV vaccination drive to vaccinate the girls of age group 9-14 years in efforts to protect the young girls from cervical cancer and related diseases.

In a ceremonial activity held on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Murree, Kamran Saghir along with Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi, and Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Murree, Dr. Mian Owais Alam, inaugurated the national vaccination campaign against cervical cancer at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.

The campaign will continue until September 27 across Punjab.

The initiative aims to protect young girls from cervical cancer through widespread vaccination efforts.

Speaking at the event, ADCG, Kamran Saghir highlighted the significance of the campaign, emphasizing that the Punjab government has prioritized this health intervention to ensure the well-being of future generations.

