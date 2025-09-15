Two Killed, One Injured In Karachi Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Landi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven tanker collided with motorcyclist passing through Landi area
of Karachi.
As a result, two persons including a woman died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.
Recent Stories
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi road accident6 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive starts in Murree6 minutes ago
-
Tank police net seven wanted criminals during major operations6 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for isolated places in costal areas for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, Mayor inaugurate “Badar Energy” industrial Project in Xuzhou6 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive kicks off in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Consultative session on issues and challenges of construction sector in AJ&K held6 minutes ago
-
KP Minister lays foundation of research sub-station for Dhakki Dates6 minutes ago
-
District administration seizes 723 illegal structures16 minutes ago
-
Punjab invites private sector to convert waste into valuable products16 minutes ago
-
Massive drug smuggling attempt from Afghanistan to Pakistan foiled16 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road26 minutes ago