Two Killed, One Injured In Karachi Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Two killed, one injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Landi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven tanker collided with motorcyclist passing through Landi area

of Karachi.

As a result, two persons including a woman died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.

