Governor Tessori, Mayor Inaugurate “Badar Energy” Industrial Project In Xuzhou
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, alongside the Mayor of Xuzhou and Pakistan’s Economic Minister at the Embassy of Pakistan, inaugurated the state-of-the-art “Badar Energy” industrial project in the Chinese city of Xuzhou. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by prominent Pakistani industrialists.
According to Governor House spokesperson, while speaking at the event, Governor Tessori invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Karachi’s industrial zones, emphasizing the potential for mutual economic growth and cooperation.
Following the inauguration, the governor toured the facility’s factory plants and inspected the production lines for lithium batteries. He noted that under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan is offering comprehensive support to foreign investors, particularly in the industrial and energy sectors.
Governor Tessori underscored the importance of bilateral industrial collaboration between Pakistan and China, stating that such partnerships would significantly benefit Pakistan’s economy and energy infrastructure. He highlighted the critical role lithium batteries could play in mitigating the country’s ongoing energy crisis.
The Chairman of Badar Group also addressed the gathering, announcing that the project boasts an energy storage capacity of over 10 gigawatts—a major milestone in the realm of modern energy solutions.
He described the project as a substantial step forward in promoting sustainable energy across the region.
