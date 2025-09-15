Govt:Girls college held Defense Day pay tribute the our Heroes

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Government Girls Degree College Larkana organized a grand programme on Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan Army.

The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Navaid Rub Siddique, Director General Colleges, Sindh, Prof. Luqman Mirani Deputy Director Inspection DG Office Karachi, Prof. Altaf Hussain Abro Regional Director Colleges Larkana and others.

Students of the college displayed their patriotism through passionate and enthusiastic speeches, melodious national songs, and spectacular soldiering performances in tableaus. Their participation reflected great zeal, zest, and love for the country.

Director General Colleges Sindh Prof. Dr. Navaid Rub Siddique highly appreciated the discipline, confidence, and talent of the students, expressing that he was deeply inspired by the strength and orderliness of the college environment.

In his remarks, Regional Director Colleges Larkana Prof. Altaf Hussain Abro admired the students’ dedication and efforts in preparing such inspiring performances. The Defence Day programme at Government Girls Degree College, Larkana, thus proved to be a memorable and patriotic occasion, leaving a lasting impression on both guests and participants.