Deadline extended for farmers to apply for subsidized agri projects in Rawalpindi Division

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Farmers in the Rawalpindi Division now have more time to apply for a major agricultural initiative, as the deadline for the "Pothohar Agricultural Transformation Plan" has been extended to September 20.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the programme aims to boost farmers’ prosperity by offering a 70% subsidy on key projects. The plan includes the construction of 100 mini-dams, and land levelling and reclamation on up to 1,000 acres.

According to the Punjab Agriculture Department, the initiative is open to farmers in rural union councils across all districts of the Rawalpindi Division.

The programme offers a maximum subsidy of Rs 1.

75 million for land levelling and reclamation, with a subsidy of Rs 77,000 per acre for a maximum of five acres.

To be eligible, farming communities must own at least 25 acres of land that is located near a water source.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Punjab Agriculture Department’s website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk or obtained from the offices of District Directors concerned.

Applicants must submit a copy of their computerized national identity card and a land ownership document.

For more information, farmers can contact the Agricultural Helpline at 0800-17000 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily.