DRO Visits Different Polling Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Voting started in different Constituencies of the district in the three national and six provincial assembly seats of Hyderabad at 8:00 a.m. in a peaceful environment.
Voters have started reaching out to the polling stations to exercise their right to franchise and vote for the candidates for NA-218 and PS-60 at Government Girls High school Noor Muhammad No.
II.
The district returning officer and deputy commissioner of Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi, visited the different polling stations along with police and ranger contingents.
Strict security arrangements have been made at polling stations to ensure the conduct of polling in a free and peaceful environment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling continues peacefully in PP-146 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Election Control Room6 minutes ago
-
Polling process for General Election 2024 continues smoothly across country6 minutes ago
-
Smooth, peaceful voting process underway amid tight security: ECP Spokesperson6 minutes ago
-
A total of 3925 candidates run for NA, PA general seats in Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Long queues of voters outside country polling stations witnesses26 minutes ago
-
Staff of PRC, Rescue 1122 deployed for emergency26 minutes ago
-
Polling process continues in peaceful atmosphere36 minutes ago
-
Amid tight security, electoral process kicks off in Hazara division36 minutes ago
-
ECP Balochistan sets up control room to redress complaints related to elections36 minutes ago
-
CJ Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan casts vote at Boy Scout Headquarters56 minutes ago
-
General Election begins in Bajaur over three provincial assembly seats56 minutes ago