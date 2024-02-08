DRO visits different polling stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Voting started in different Constituencies of the district in the three national and six provincial assembly seats of Hyderabad at 8:00 a.m. in a peaceful environment.

Voters have started reaching out to the polling stations to exercise their right to franchise and vote for the candidates for NA-218 and PS-60 at Government Girls High school Noor Muhammad No.

II.

The district returning officer and deputy commissioner of Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi, visited the different polling stations along with police and ranger contingents.

Strict security arrangements have been made at polling stations to ensure the conduct of polling in a free and peaceful environment.