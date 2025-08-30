Drones Transform Flood Response In South Punjab
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Floods have long been a recurring nightmare in Pakistan, bringing devastation to lives, property, and agriculture. Traditional relief methods often struggle against the scale and urgency of the crisis. But this year, the Multan administration has introduced a bold, high-tech solution: deploying more than a dozen drones to monitor and manage the unfolding flood emergency.
On the directives of Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, drones have been pressed into service to ensure safe and timely evacuation of citizens from flood-hit neighborhoods. These drones scan submerged villages, monitor water levels around embankments, and help authorities identify families in need of immediate relocation.
Commissioner Khan explained that drone surveillance is doing far more than just mapping waterlogged areas. “The drones are assisting us in inspecting empty houses, watching river embankments, and strengthening overall security in vulnerable zones. This modern technology is ensuring both safety and protection of property,” he said.
In several cases, stranded individuals spotted through drone cameras have already been rescued. The real-time data allows rescue teams to act with precision, reaching places that would otherwise remain invisible in the chaos. A Rescue 1122 official noted, “Finding out where people are trapped usually takes hours. With drones, we now get this information in minutes, which can be the difference between life and death.
”
The innovation is also minimizing property losses. By identifying abandoned houses and dangerous weak spots along flood channels, officials are able to deploy security and protective measures before greater damage occurs.
For local residents, drones symbolize hope as much as safety. “ When a drone flew overhead, we finally felt someone knew where we were,” said one survivor from a village near Jalalpur Pirwala.
The impact of this technology goes beyond the immediate crisis. The aerial footage and data collected will serve as a valuable resource for future planning—helping to estimate agricultural damage, prioritize infrastructure repair, and improve long-term flood management policies. Experts believe it will also set an example for other provinces to follow.
Yet challenges remain. Connectivity issues in remote regions sometimes affect drone operations, and the shortage of trained personnel can limit efficiency. Still, more than a dozen drones deployed across South Punjab are proving that modern technology can bridge long-standing gaps in disaster response.
In an era when climate change is intensifying natural disasters, drones are becoming the “eyes in the sky” for both authorities and communities. With their ability to save lives, protect property, and guide future preparedness, drone surveillance is no longer a luxury—it is an essential tool for survival.
