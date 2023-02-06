UrduPoint.com

DROs For 16 More Vacant NA Seats Took Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :District Returning Officers (DROs) in the second phase of the by-election on 16 vacant National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled for March 19, 2023, took the oath of office as per electoral laws here on Monday.

Polling in these Constituencies would be held on March 19, 2023.

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan administered oath to them.

DROs who were sworn in include Jehanzeb Khan (NA-5), Mohammad Iqbal (NA-6 & 7 Lower Dir), Deputy Commissioner Malakand (NA-8), Aslam Khan (NA-9 Buner), Aziz Bahadar (NA-16), Deputy Commissioner Mardan (NA-20), Saeed Ahmad Khan (NA-30 Peshawar), Deputy Commissioner Karak (NA-34 Karak) and Ajmal Hafeez for NA-40 Bajaur.

While Faridullah was administered oath as DRO for NA-2 and NA-3 Swat, Rahamzada for NA-19 (Swabi), and Shahid Ali for NA-44 were already administered oath during the first phase of the by-election on March 16, 2023.

DROs will now administer oaths to concerned Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) while ROs would later administer oaths to Presiding Officers (POs).

According to the announced schedule Returning Officers will issue a public notice on February 8, 2023, and nomination papers could be filed from February 10 to February 18, 2023.

The initial list of the aspiring candidates would be published on February 15, 2023, and their scrutiny would be carried out till February 18, 2023.

Appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers could be filed with the concerned Appellate Tribunal by February 22, which would decide them by February 27, 2023.

A revised list of the candidates would be issued on February 28, 2023, and nomination papers could be withdrawn till March 1, 2023, and the final list of candidates would be released on March 2, 2023, and they would also be allotted electoral symbols.

