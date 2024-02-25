Drosh police arrest Afghan refugee for fake CNIC

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Drosh police on Saturday arrested another Afghan refugee along with his local facilitator for attempting to obtain a computerized national identity card (CNIC) using fake domicile and birth certificates at Chitral.

The arrests were made based on a complaint from officials at the National Database and Registration Authority’s Drosh office.

Assistant Director NADRA Sharif Ahmed approached the police to register a case against Mohammad Yousuf of Arandu Gol for aiding Afghan national Sher Hassan in obtaining a CNIC.

According to police, Yousuf confessed to Nadra officials that he included the Afghan man in his family record as his son after receiving Rs 15,000 from him.

Last month, an Afghan refugee was also apprehended at the Drosh NADRA office in the same type of case.

APP/ghf/378