Drug dealer arrested, contraband recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Friday arrested a drug dealer and recovered contraband from his possession during an action taken on a tip-off from Sheikhan area of the district.

Spokesman for Kohat police said that a team of Riaz Shaheed police station headed by SHO Fayaz Khan conducted a raid in Sheikhan and arrested a drug dealer identified as Aftab Shah and recovered four-kilogram cannabis from his possession.

Case against the arrested drug dealer was registered in MRS police station.