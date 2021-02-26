UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Dealer Arrested, Contraband Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Drug dealer arrested, contraband recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Friday arrested a drug dealer and recovered contraband from his possession during an action taken on a tip-off from Sheikhan area of the district.

Spokesman for Kohat police said that a team of Riaz Shaheed police station headed by SHO Fayaz Khan conducted a raid in Sheikhan and arrested a drug dealer identified as Aftab Shah and recovered four-kilogram cannabis from his possession.

Case against the arrested drug dealer was registered in MRS police station.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

21 minutes ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.