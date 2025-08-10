Open Menu

Drug-free Society Operation Continue, 2 Drug Dealer, 2 Motorcyclists Criminals Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Drug-free society operation continue, 2 drug dealer, 2 motorcyclists criminals arrested

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Vision of Kambar Shahdadkot Police: A Drug-Free Society, continuous operations against drug dealers on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kambar Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabozzi on Sunday.

Two drug dealers arrested and two suspects involved in robbery, including a "master key thief," arrested—six motorcycles recovered, charas and Hemp recovered.

Acting on secret intelligence during patrol, SHO Police Station B-Section Shahdadkot, Sub-Inspector Sadruddin Gopang along with staff conducted a raid near Mubarak Kanta, Sajawal Road. Drug dealer Sartaj Ahmed Chandio was arrested, and (1100) grams of charas were recovered from his possession.

In another operation, SHO Police Station Warah, Inspector Ali Hassan Mehr along with staff conducted a raid near Junija Mor on secret intelligence. Drug dealer Zahid Ali Kalhoro was arrested, and 2.

5 kilograms of bhang were recovered from his possession.

Anotherside two suspects Sohail Sheikh is a "master key thief," while Idris Chandio is an active criminal were arrested. Both are involved in motorcycle theft and snatching in Kambar city and surrounding areas. Cases against them are already registered at Kambar City Police Station.

Meanwhile, SHO Kambar City has recovered and returned the following motorcycles to their actucal owners.

SSP has made it clear that daily police operations against narcotics will continue. The district will be completely cleansed of drugs, freeing the public from this menace.

Citizens praised the police performance upon recovering their motorcycles and thanked SSP Kambar Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Sabozzi, DSP Kambar Sarfaraz Ahmed Pechuho, and SHO Kambar City Ahmed Ali Odho.

