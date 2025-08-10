Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Dr Ruth Pfau On Her Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PM pays tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Sunday paid tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary, saying that she had spent each moment of her life to serve the poor and deprived segments of society in Pakistan.

He said Dr Pfau had set an example of passion for sacrifice, utmost compassion and helping the humanity which would always be remembered.

“Dr Ruth Pfau’s untiring contributions towards treatment of leprosy patients and ensuring them a respected place in the society are the glowing chapter in our national history,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further said the nation would always remember her services with pride, adding Dr Pfau’s mission carried the message of humanity, kindness and serving people.

